Pudgies Pizza’s big week amid National Pizza Day, Super Bowl, and Valentine’s Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- National pizza day was Wednesday so we stopped by Pudgies Pizza in Elmira to check on how things we’re going, because National Pizza Day isn’t the only holiday this week they are preparing for!

Pudgie’s Pizza owner Rob Cleary says,” it’s a crazy week especially with us, we’re just trying to button up our big remodel that we’ve been dealing with for about a year. With today being National Pizza Day then Super Bowl obviously being Sunday, and then also Monday’s Valentine’s Day, it’s gonna be a good week. It’s a great week and we love it.”

We talked about all the work that these employees have cut out for the rest of this week so 18 News reporter Chelsea Lovell got to work in the kitchen to help! She started out making a sheet pizza which is one of customers favorite menu items.

Cleary explains, “people’s favorite pizzas are definitely the packs. When you have a group of people normally the party pack have been our number one seller for years. Sheet pizza, wings, 2 quarts of soda. So it’s a party hit.” On Valentine’s day they do a heart shaped pizza and it comes with an order of pizza fritte which is a nice little sweet treat for the day of love.



If you’ve stopped by Pudgies here in Elmira lately you would know that they are remodeling and they plan to be done soon! “In the spring, we’re just putting the final touches right now. It’s been like I said a long process. It’s been a big project but we’re very excited about it. We can’t wait to show it off,” says Cleary.

If you’re wondering what the main differnce will be from the old building Cleary says it’s, “efficiency, we expanded the the lobby area a little bit or dining areas is also expanded and now we’re working on the kitchen for expansions.”

