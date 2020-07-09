Puppy dumping incident turns out to be a hoax after two days of searching

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – What began as a small Facebook post spiraled into a two day search for an alleged abandoned litter of puppies.

Southern Tier Animal Control received a call for abandoned puppies two days ago, which began a search of fourty-plus volunteers that lasted two days.

That search ended Wednesday night when the Southern Tier Animal Control announced on their Facebook page that the claim was a hoax.

The founder of Southern Tier Animal Control, Joal Pearson, received a call from a man about a litter of puppies dumped at Arnot Mall in Big Flats. The caller said one puppy was found safe but the rest of the litter was missing.

“It’s heartbreaking because I love animals so much and five-week old puppies you know obviously they’re going to need milk or water,” said Pearson. “So it was heartbreaking it was a sense of urgency to find these puppies.”

Members of the community came together for the cause and over 40 volunteers plus Arnot Mall security pitched in to help the search. The bushes right outside the Regal Cinema entrance of the mall is where Pearson spent the last two days after being told that this is where the puppies were left behind.

“For the past two days,” said Pearson. “Well, first day I was searching for quite a few hours and didn’t see anything.”

He said caring for animals has always been in his blood. Since he was a young child, he would catch neighborhood stray dogs and create make-shift shelters for them.

“I just couldn’t live with myself if there was puppies out there,” said Pearson.

After a while, he was able to get in touch with the wife of the man who called Southern Tier Animal Control.

“After piecing everything together, I finally figured out what happened and I sent her a message, and she called me right away and told me the real truth,” said Pearson. “The woman, the claimant, told her husband that she found the puppy because he didn’t want her to have a dog. So I think it all started out as a kind of small white lie.”

He explains what happened behind the scenes after she fabricated the story behind finding the puppy.

“But while she was at work, the husband called me and made the complaint because he didn’t know the real truth,” said Pearson.

18 News attempted to reach out to the woman in question, but she didn’t agree to an interview.

“It was just heartbreaking that somebody make up this story and didn’t correct it a lot sooner,” stated Pearson