Rabbit cage tossed into Pine City woods, rabbits located nearby

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — Two domestic rabbits were rescued in Pine City Friday after they were allegedly tossed into the woods with a broken cage and an empty bag of rabbit food.

Elmira Animal Control responded to Curren Road around 7 p.m. after a passerby, who walks the road frequently, discovered both the cage and the empty bag of food in a wooded area. The two rabbits were located nearby and recovered by animal control.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Elmira Animal Control at (607) 737-5767.

Photo Courtesy: Elmira Animal Control and Shelter