Radisson Hotel Corning to Host Easter Brunch, Music & Mimosas and More this April

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Radisson Hotel Corning is celebrating the arrival of spring in the Southern Finger Lakes with a trio of event dates planned for the public next month. The historic hotel in the heart of downtown Corning proudly presents:

Easter Brunch & Dinner: April 4

A reimagined Easter Brunch and Dinner experience is headed to Radisson Hotel Corning. The dazzling talents of Radisson’s culinary team will be on full display for a fresh spin on a longstanding holiday tradition that has sold out for years. On Sunday, April 4th, a celebration of food, family and friends await. The focus for these two holiday meals on this most cherished holiday will be mouthwatering, hand-crafted Easter signatures – from Quiche Lorraine to Bananas Foster French Toast for brunch (11:00 am to 1:00 pm) or Rack of Lamb to Prime Rib for dinner (4 pm to 6:30 pm). Although this year won’t include an interactive visit by the Easter Bunny, the food, drink and décor promise to make it memorable. Reservations are available by contacting the restaurant directly at 607.962.5000 ext 127.

Corks & Forks: April 21

Radisson’s Modern American Grill 1-2-5 invites wine enthusiasts to another night of hand-selected Finger Lakes wines paired with hand-crafted fare on April 21st. For the occasion, Radisson Hotel Corning is proud to partner with award-winning Heron Hill Winery. Driven for almost fifty years by pride and passion towards sustainability and community service, Heron Hill Winery strives for perfection in growing exceptional quality grapes, producing world class wines, and providing outstanding customer experiences. The four-course, chef-driven menu will be paired up by the house sommelier for an unforgettable night of food and wine. Reservations are available by contacting the restaurant directly at 607.962.5000 ext 127.

Music & Mimosas: April 25

Radisson’s expansive lobby along with Grill 1-2-5 and Steuben Bar will come alive once again with the sights and sounds of springtime joy at Music & Mimosas – Corning’s hit new monthly mimosa brunch soiree that launched in March to overwhelming accolade. Guests of the second event on April 25th between 11 am and 2 pm can expect live music from a local Finger Lakes artist along with chef-crafted brunch specialties and a wide-ranging, innovative mimosa menu that promises to turn any Sunday into a fun day! Featured mimosas include: Mermaid (Midori, pineapple juice, Blue Curaçao, Champagne), Hawaiian (pineapple juice, coconut rum, Champagne), Strawberry (orange juice blended with strawberries, Champagne), Bellini (Peach Puree, Champagne), Tequila Sunrise (orange juice, Patron Silver, Grenadine, Champagne) and others to compliment a star-stuffed ala carte menu, with house specialty items like: poached eggs with salmon fillet nestled on a bed of wilted arugula with prosciutto, Belgian waffle with butter milk fried chicken and spiced syrup, designer omelets, shrimp and grits, fried grit cakes with a Cajun style shrimp and sausage cream sauce, and much more. Reservations are available by contacting the restaurant directly at 607.962.5000 ext 127.

