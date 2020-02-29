Railroad Avenue Wall mural project on its way

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Community Arts of Elmira and Elmira Infinite Canvas hosted a Design Workshop for the community to come and share their ideas for a mural project.

The Railroad Avenue Wall is going to have a new look soon with ideas stemming from this Design Workshop.

From the YouTube page: Bradford Leiby

Artist Brad Leiby lead the workshop at the Community Arts of Elmira.

During the workshop, community members sketched ideas for what they would want to see for this mural that would go on the wall from W. Second St. to W. Third St.

“I truly do think that we’re doing a bit of a magic trick here,” said Leiby. “We’re casting a spell onto this wall that’s going to affect other people. So I want it to be as positive as it can possibly be.”

He said it’s important for him to involve the community because he wants to paint something that matters to residents of Elmira.

That’s why he wants you to get involved. You don’t have to be an artist to participate, and this is something for people of all ages. From kids to adults, anyone is welcomed to pitch in ideas or paint the mural.

For supplies, he’s hoping to find sponsors or receive State grants.

Here’s the link to the Elmira Infinite Canvas public art program, and for more information, you can contact The Community Arts of Elmira at info@communityartsofelmira.com.