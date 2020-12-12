Red Door Thrift Store hosts toy give-away

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Red Door and the Tioga County Open Door Mission is helping the community secure toys for the holidays.

Red Door hosted a toy giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. today. Volunteers helped to make sure the event ran smoothly.

There were gifts but also masks, shampoo and other essential goods for the give-away.

Dustin Root, the outreach coordinator at Red Door Thrift Store and Tioga County Open Door Mission, said they do this give-away yearly.

“It’s been done every year, it’s something the mission is always done,” said Root. “And so, but this year I mean, it means more to be out here I think this year than maybe previous years because of.”

“There’s more of a need I believe too,” said Mary Sobol, executive director of The Red Door and the Tioga County Open Door Mission of Owego.

The Waverly Police Department volunteered to help hand out gifts and donated blankets.







From Dustin Root

The Red Door in Owego, N.Y. will be hosting another toy drive next Thursday. Check out their Facebook page for more information by clicking this link right here.

