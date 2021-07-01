Rediscover Corning kicks off

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The Gaffer district is inviting you to a six-day long event where they celebrate what makes the town so unique.

Market Street will be closing for outdoor dining and there will be daily live music and pop-up art exhibits. They entice you to come find out why Corning’s Gaffer District is vibrant, historic, and charming. Looking to enjoy fireworks this 4th of July? The Gaffer District has got you covered! There will be a firework display at 9:45 pm on July 4th in downtown Corning for.

Please see below for the list of events and live music pop-ups:

Thursday, July 1st:

6 – 8pm | John Brown’s Dream | Centerway Square

6 – 9pm | Can’t Count Trio | Block 1 (Wall St. to Cedar St)

Tony Serdula | Block 2 (Cedar St. to Pine St.)

Rocky Burning | Block 3 (Pine St. to Walnut St.)

Pete Thompson & Friends | Block 4 (Walnut St. to Chestnut)

Friday, July 2nd:

10am – 12pm | Shannah Warwick (Nuno felting techniques demo) | Centerway Square

6 – 8pm | The Can’t Count Trio | Public space adjacent to J&T Auto on the Northside, 5 Bridge St.

6 – 8pm | Jen Sekella (facepainting for kids. Fabulous pre-determined designs by Jen)! | Centerway Square

6 – 9pm | Acoustic Remedy | Block 1

John Manfredi | Block 2

Elmer Darling Duo | Block 3

Chris Harper | Block 4

Saturday, July 3rd:

2 – 5pm | Plein Air Celebration of the 225th Anniversary of Centerway Bridge (four artists will be stationed along the bridge and will be creating art inspired by the bridge and/or its surrounding views. A follow-up exhibit will showcase the works of these four artists: Marc Rubin, Bob Levers, Christina Johnson, and Bridget Bossart van Otterloo) | Centerway Bridge

6 – 8pm | Gerard Burke (blues music) | Carey’s Brew House

6 – 9pm | A Gloomy Business | Block 1

Loren V and the Heartbeats | Block 2

Joe Noto | Block 3

Erich with an H | Block 4

Sunday, July 4th:

4 – 6pm | Victoria Scott (kids activity/art demo) | Centerway Square

7:30-9pm (Centerway Square Stage):

1. Chris Harper

2. Mitch Goldwater

3. Ken Sherwood

4. Pete Thompson

5. Chris Avery

9:15pm | Fireworks & Music (featuring local songwriters) | Centerway Bridge & Riverfront Centennial Park

Monday, July 5th:

6 – 9pm | Doc Possum | Block 1

Mike Lucey | Block 2

The Fun Bunch | Block 3

Pebble | Block 4