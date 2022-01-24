Regular Immunization Clinics Return in February to Steuben Public Health

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department is resuming their regular immunization clinics starting in February on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2 PM to 5 PM. The clinics will be held at the Public Health office located in the Steuben County Office Building at 3 E. Pulteney Square in Bath. Appointments are required by calling 607-664-2438 and walk ins will not be accepted.

“We know COVID has sidelined regular preventive health care for some,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It’s time to make sure our community members are getting back on track with routine vaccinations to prevent a variety of diseases.”

Public Health’s immunization clinics are intended for those who are uninsured, underinsured, or whose insurance does not cover vaccinations. Those who have primary care providers are encouraged to get vaccinated at their offices.

Vaccinations are offered on a sliding fee scale and may have a small administration fee for some. Participants will be given the fee information when they call to schedule their appointment. Cash and checks are accepted.

In addition to routine vaccinations, COVID vaccines will also be available at these clinics for those who are eligible.

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and are encouraged to wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. If coming for a COVID vaccine, participants should expect to wait 15 – 30 minutes after administration and should bring their vaccination card if applicable for a second or booster dose.

Those currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.