Rep. Reed speaks with WETM about resolution to condemn and censure President Trump

CORNING, NY (WETM) – In an exclusive interview with Republican Congressman Tom Reed (New York 23rd), he said that the resolution to censure President Trump has been introduced.

“My understanding that it has been dropped and is going out so it is not only bipartisan it’s bicameral and it is bipartisan on both sides and so that I hope sends a unifying message to the country that there is still republicans and democrats that can work together and that we recognize that accountability and justice is important at this moment but also we have to recognize that the issues that a snap impeachment represents to our country security, stability, and future,” Reed said.

This is following an op-ed in The New York Times Monday by Reed calling on Congress to set aside impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in favor of other options.

“We lived through a traumatic event as a nation and as an individual living through it and seeing the fear and seeing the attack on our democracy, there is an emotional side of me that is angered to a level that rarely, I have never exhibited and an emotion that I exhibited on the floor of the house on January six, I was shaking, I was shaking, I was so emotional but at the end of the day I try to be measured, I try to be constrained and committed to the constitution going forward,” Reed said.