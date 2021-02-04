Rep. Tom Reed says Gov. Cuomo’s days in Albany are numbered

(WIVB) — Southern Tier Congressman Tom Reed hinted today he may be seeking a different elected office in the near future, but he would not directly answer a question about it.

The Corning Republican has repeatedly criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic—especially the thousands of deaths connected to nursing homes.

Rep. Reed suggested that when Gov. Cuomo’s term ends at the beginning of 2023, his days in Albany will be over.

“Gov. Cuomo, your days are numbered, and there’s new leadership coming to Albany very soon.” Representative Tom Reed (R) Corning

A spokesperson for Gov. Cuomo said a group of House Republicans, including Rep. Reed and Rep. Chris Jacobs, are a “treason caucus” for trying to deflect attention from last month’s assault on the Capitol that led to the deaths of several people.

Rep. Reed called that claim “disgusting.”