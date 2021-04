ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Both the Elmira Police Department and New York State Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Elmira College Wednesday night.

Calls for the reported gunfire came in just after 10 p.m.

A portion of Park Place is blocked off while officials investigate the area for evidence. Our reporter on the scene says police appeared to be surrounding someone or something.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with 18 News as this breaking news story unfolds.