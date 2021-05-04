Restaurant Revitalization Fund available, but money could go quick

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Thousands of restaurants and bars decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak have a better chance at survival as the government begins handing out over $28 billion in grants.

Beginning Monday, the small business administration is accepting applications for grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The National Restaurant Association estimates the industry has lost $270 billion since the start of the pandemic.

For local restaurant and bars owners in the community, this money can be a game changer.

“Oh, it means the world,” said Theresa McClellan, Owner, Market Street Brewing. “We just re-opened a couple of weeks ago, the support that we got has been amazing, it’s just, this extra money is going to help really make our feet solid on the ground and just really give us a good start for the new season coming up.”

Right now the only applications that are being accepted are from small businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. After 22 days, applications from all other groups will be processed.