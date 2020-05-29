Restaurants open for dine-in in parts of Pennsylvania

Breaking News
Steuben County reports 42nd COVID death, only the fourth this month
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – If you feel like you’ve been stuck at home too long, you might have a vacation spot just right down the road.

Restaurants were included in the Pennsylvania’s green phase of reopening today. However, only certain counties were included in the green phase like Bradford and Tioga counties.

18 News went to Beeman’s, a local restaurant, to see what their reopening process was like. Employees expressed their enthusiasm for reopening, like Michelle Lane, the manager.

“I’m excited I’m excited to pull in,” exclaimed Lane. “I just got here and see so many cars here and have so much support from the community.”

“Excited to see all my regulars back,” said Amanda Thomas, Beeman’s hostess.

Beemans in Sayre has changed a few things like paper menus for their guests, working at half capacity and asking their employees to wear masks at all times.

“[I’ve been working here for] almost 10 years, so I’ve known [the customers] as long as I’ve been here I see them every single day, Monday through Friday,” said Thomas.

“They bring her presents and birthday presents and cards,” exclaimed Lane. “Yeah, we really have the best customers.”

“It’s like family here, you know you check up on our customers,” said Thomas.

Lane says they have about 50 employees at the restaurant. During the pandemic, she said the restaurant tried to keep everyone on staff so they would continue to have jobs.

“They took care of us when we were off,” explained Thomas.

Beeman’s is also following new CDC guidelines as they reopen.

“We have one person that’s on staff, that’s all getting paid to do is to wipe things down,” said Lane. “Just walk around, wipe things down for the day.”

Overall, employees seemed very glad to be back to work with actual customers.

“I think it’s a lot more people than I would have thought it was,” said Thomas.

“We’re back to full menu. We only know one way to run and that’s hard,” said Lane.

