Rev your engines, the event for bike-lovers in Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 200 vintage motorcycles from all over the world were on display at the Glenn Curtiss Museum this Saturday.

Today and tomorrow bike lovers can visit the museum for the Wintercycle Therapy motorcycle event

From dirtbikes to bikes from 1904, the event has all types of motorcycles for enthusiasts.

For bikers that couldn’t ride during the cold months, here’s a way to keep warm and enjoy some vintage bikes.

Ben Johnson, the Executive Director of the Glenn Curtiss Museum said this event helps bike enthusiasts break their cabin fever, and also helps out the local community.

“Especially for the Fingerlakes, for the winter time, a lot of things shut down and there’s not as much fun to do, said Johnson. “So for us, to be able to put on a big show, we know the local businesses that are open this time of year really appreciate it. It’s really is something for the whole community to really infuse some revenue into what is usually a slow time of the year.”

He says it doesn’t have to be just bikers that come out, families are just as welcomed.

The museum is featuring a custom bike create for the Sahlen Packing Company’s 150th anniversary.

There were also numerous motorcycle vendors that will be back tomorrow from 10 to 4 p.m.

From motorcycle pictures to parts, they have something for any bike fan.

Since the museum has limited parking, they’re providing transportation from Hammondsport Central School to and from the museum.