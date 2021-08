BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Luther Dixon, 42, of Rochester was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department for the possession and sale of cocaine.

The arrest stems from investigations into the sale of the cocaine in Bath early this year.

Dixon was taken to the Steuben County Jail and arraigned on August 10. Judge Roche released him without.

U.S. Marshalls took Dixon into custody in Rochester as he is on Federal Probation for a weapons charge.