RV sales rise across the nation amid pandemic; that trend seen locally

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Taking a vacation during a pandemic may get tricky with new restrictions and risks, and that’s why many customers are turning to RVs. Wilkins RV in Bath is seeing an increase in sales with 160 to 170 vehicles shipped just last month.

A sales manager, Mike Yanni, says RV’s is a good way to enjoy time with the family amid a pandemic.

“You know years ago, we’d always hear that customers want to sleep in their own bed,” said Yanni. “That’s why RVing was a great choice for them. Now, with the new travel restrictions, airlines – all that kind of stuff, they are trying to avoid all that and they really want to get out and do something just together with their family.”

The floor traffic in store jumped up 30 to 40 percent and website traffic has doubled this year.

“RVing is a way to get out and do something with your family together and kind of avoid those lines, airlines and Disney World and those kind of attractions,” said Yanni.

A customer, Linda Lewis, says her and her family enjoy camping in their RV together as a tradition.

“We can just sit out and relax,” said Lewis. “There’s not that many people around and you just spend time together. It’s quality family time.”

Yanni says since factories were shut down in March and April due to the pandemic, there’s nothing coming to replace the product they’re selling. That’s why they’ve run into having more customers coming in than products that can be sold at this time.