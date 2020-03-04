Salute Your Favorite Women in History with the Chemung County Council of Women

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Members of the community packed into the Chemung Valley History Museum on Tuesday for the 12th Annual Salute Your Favorite Women in History event.

With the biggest turnout to date, the event was presented by the Chemung County Council of Women in honor of National Women’s History Month.

Each year, women from the council portray historic women who have made a difference in Chemung County, throughout the country, and around the world.

This year’s notable women included Harriet Tubman, Cornelia Fort, June Osborne, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sarah Breedlove Walker.