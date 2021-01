ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Sen. Tom O'Mara joined his Senate Republican colleagues Tuesday to unveil a "Reset New York State" agenda—spelling out the conference’s priorities for the new legislative session getting underway this week.

Sen. O'Mara stressed the Senate GOP plans to be a voice for local economies, taxpayers, job creators, workers and communities, and to work against what the senator views as a devastating move toward an even more high-taxing, out-of-control spending approach to state government.