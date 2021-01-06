Save a Lot owner donates $15,000 to Salvation Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- We’re past the holiday season but Dave Marks, owner of Jubilee and save a lot is still in the spirit of giving. Marks making a large donation to the Salvation Army partly from money he raised in his stores, as well as his own personal donation.

Marks says, “we decided to sell paper kettles here for a dollar as a donation to the salvation army. Between Jubilee foods and save a lot we were able to save about $7,400 in customer donations so we doubled that donation to the salvation army and we gave them $15,000.” Major Stanely Newton from the Salvation Army says, “our theme was rescue Christmas and he really did help rescue Christmas this year.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army as well you can send a check to 414 Lake Street Elmira, NY 14901 or online here.