Schuyler County Lake advisory

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Sheriff Bill Yessman is issuing a boater’s advisory for all lakes within Schuyler County. Due to the recent heavy rainfall lake levels are high, and there are large amounts of floating debris in the lakes. All boaters are urged to use caution and keep a lookout for debris in and below the surface. Additionally, for all boaters and recreational jet skis on the lakes, there is a no wake 5 mph speed limit on all lakes until further notice. This is to prevent damage to docks and boats.  

