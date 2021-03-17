Schuyler County “March for Meals” Drive Thru Event

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM)- In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Schuyler County Office for the Aging will be holding a March for Meals Drive thru event at the Silver Spoon Café located in the Human Services Complex at 323 Owego Street, Montour Falls, NY on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:00 pm.

Schuyler County Administrator, Tim O’Hearn, will help Office for the Aging in hi-lighting the nutrition program. In lieu of the traditional method of serving meals at the Silver Spoon Café congregate meal site, meals will be served in a drive-thru setting to accommodate a larger number of individuals. The purpose of the nutrition program is to provide a nutritious meal and focus on the importance of healthy eating in older adults. Socialization is also a primary function of the congregate site setting.

Each year, the aging network in New York delivers nearly 14 and a half million home delivered meals to more than 64,000 older adults and serves over 1 million meals to more than 184, 000 individuals in congregate settings – more than any other state in the nation. In 2020, Schuyler County’s Office for the Aging served 34,757 Home delivered Meals to older adults as well as to homeless individuals and adults living with disabilities during the height of the pandemic.

Schuyler County Office for the Aging’s mission is to advocate for, educate and assist the older adult population to live in their own home as safely as possible for as long as possible. For more information about the event or to reserve your spot, they ask that you please contact the Schuyler County Office for the Aging at (607) 535-7470 no later than Monday, March 22, 2021.