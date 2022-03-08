Sen. Corman makes stop in Northern Tier during campaign tour

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Jake Corman stopped by Wellsboro as a part of what he’s calling the “Small Town Pennsylvania Bus Tour.”

Sen. Corman visited the Wellsboro Diner and the Leonard Harrison State Park Visitor Center Tuesday as a part of his campaign for Pennsylvania Governor. At the events, Corman spoke with local residents and business owners about his campaign.

“The best way to run for governor is to go out and meet people and talk to them one-on-one.” Sen. Corman said.

Sen. Corman also said that what separates him from other candidates is “Experience, I’m someone who served in the legislature, in the President of the Senate, who knows how to get things done.”

More information on Sen. Corman’s campaign can be found on his website.