Sen. Chuck Schumer announced major COVID-19 relief legislation today in Big Flats

UPDATE 4:42 PM – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced major bi-partisan legislation that would send federal dollars to help small businesses and schools safely reopen.

The Senator said that his “p4” legislation would reserve 20% of PPP fund for employers with 10 or fewer employees and ensure priority access for such businesses and non-profits. Businesses that are publicly traded will not have these funds available to them.

“If you had a good friend at a bank, you would get money. But, if you were a little business and didn’t have a banker friend, you often got lost in the shuffle.” Said Schumer also calling the rollout of the relief money “a mess.”

Senator Schumer also announced the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act (CCCERA) that would ensure that billions in federal money went to helping schools reopen safely in the fall.

“Open up the schools but be sure it is safe. The schools have enormous new expenses. For instance, if you’re going to open up a school and have the kids there, you’re going to have to give masks. Transportation, separate pickups for half the kids, and then another for half the kids, that’s an expense.” The senator said, also noting that with approximately 4000 students in the Horseheads School District, just masks alone would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for the school year.

Our reporter on the scene asked Senator Schumer his thoughts on the President stripping the power of the CDC regarding COVID-19 cases. Schumer said “I think the CDC should be in charge, they have the scientists. One of the reasons that we are behind Europe and East Asia. Why are they recovering quicker and better than us, because the president frankly hasn’t paid attention to the science. Let the CDC do its thing.” And when asked if he was concerned that the White House would distort the data, he said “I hope not.”

