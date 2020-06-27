Seneca Lake Brewing Co. fundraising for Flowers by Angela following tragic fire

ROCK STREAM, N.Y. (WETM) – The Seneca Lake Brewing Company is starting a fundraiser for a fellow business owner who tragically lost her flower shop in a fire earlier this week.

75% of all beer and food sale profits this weekend will go to Flowers by Angela.

The owner of the brewery, Bradley Gillett, tells 18 News what made him want to lend a helping hand.

“Flowers by Angela unfortunately had a devastating fire earlier this week,” said Gillett. “Seeing pictures of just kind of the charred building was absolutely mortifying so that’s kind of what spurred me on to want to do something and want to give back and also help her, during these challenging times.”

Here are some pictures of the damage from the Flowers by Angela Facebook:









He says he believes the local business community would step up if he were in her shoes.

“I think that goes back to this whole sense of community around small local business owners,” said Gillett. “I know for a fact that if something like that did occur here, then the entire local business community would rally around and come behind us, help us get our feet back on the ground.”

However, Gillett says helping another local business is only one of the reasons he stepped up to help.

“Angela is actually one of the first people I met when I moved to the area about eight years ago now,” said Gillett. “So we’ve remained in contact and stayed friends.”

He wanted to have this fundraiser over the weekend to get Angela back on her feet.

“So this weekend, we’ve decided that we’re going to donate 75% of all profits of beer and food sales to her to allow her to get started again, get up and running, use those funds and proceeds for whatever she may need,” stated Gillett.

Flowers by Angela also has a GoFundMe set up to bring back the shop better than ever.

“My hope is to recover with the least amount of out of pocket costs,” said Angela. “That way I can get back up and running quicker.”

Here’s the link to the GoFundMe.