Seneca Santa still going strong amid pandemic

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A program that started in the early 1940s to help children in need, Seneca Santa, is still going strong this holiday season.

This program is based in the Watkins Glen school district. The President of Seneca Santa, Peggy Scott, said to get your family signed up for the program, it’s a good idea to contact your school or school nurse.

Families that are approved for the program receive gifts ranging from coloring books to second-hand toys. However, the list goes on for what could be included in the gift. Gifts are delivered Christmas Eve morning by volunteer firefighters.

Scott tells 18 News why she got involved with the program.

“I don’t know I guess is because I just couldn’t stand the thought of kids not having a Christmas and we didn’t have much as children ourselves, but we always have one main gift that’s wrapped so that they have a gift to unwrap,” said Scott.

If you’d like to sign up, they’re still accepting applications. Here is the application below:

