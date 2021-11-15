Shabach Tabernackle collecting donations for annual free Thanksgiving dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)-There are several places that open their doors to the public who need a warm meal on Thanksgiving. Shabach Tabernackle of Praise in Elmira is one of those places. They have been opening their doors on Thanksgiving for 14 years to those in need. This year is no different.

We spoke with Vera Wood, one of the organizers and Terry Clayborn a Decon of the church about how it makes them feel to give back to the community.

“Thanksgiving is a time everybody enjoys so we enjoy taking care of the sick, and shut in, feeding the people. Come out with the fellowship you know it’s a joyous time so we look forward to it. Everybody’s welcome,” says Clayborn.

If you would like to donate they are looking anything that can prepare a Thanksgiving meal such as foods like turkeys or items like aluminum pans, plates, napkins, cups and more. As well as volunteers for cooking and deliveries on Thanksgiving day, for those who can’t make it to the church.

For a contact person to drop off your donations or volunteer call Vera Wood at (607)-331-2903 or Terry Clayborn at (607)-481-4658.