Share the Light; Another example of the community coming together

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Laurie Garner and her family loves to read. But when the libraries closed at the beginning of the pandemic, they turned to the local book stores to keep them supplied.

“My husband and I are both huge readers, and we are so grateful that our kids love books too,” Garner said. “We are big fans of Card Carrying Books for a lot of reasons, for what they do, and for how they support the community in so many ways.”

Garner wanted to support the local book store, knowing how badly affected local businesses were by the pandemic. She called and special ordered a book from the store and planned to pick it up until she learned her daughter had a possible COVID exposure.

“I wasn’t able to pick it up because my daughter goes to a preschool locally and we found out after the fact that she and the rest of her classmates had been exposed to a child that tested positive,” Garner said. “So the State Department told us that we all had to get tested and that she wasn’t even allowed to leave our yard.”

So Garner got on her phone and texted the owners of the bookstore to tell them of her situation. She said that they graciously offered to deliver the books to her door in Elmira.

Garner said the owners asked if they needed anything else delivered. She said that she jokingly replied that Dippity Do Dahs on Market Street was her daughter’s favorite treat. She didn’t expect them to get the dessert, but to her surprise, four pints of ice cream from the local shop were left at her doorstep with the books.

“It really made a difference for us during a tough time because it was really hard for her to not even really leave the yard,” Garner said. “It made everything better, her favorite ice cream, she was just over the moon.”

The Garner family tested negative for COVID, and repaid Card Carrying Books and Gifts with a pumpkin roll.

This story and others are featured on the Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes page, Share the Light Campaign, highlighting acts of kindness within the community.