Share the Light Campaign: Local tourism bureau highlights good deeds

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After a year of darkness, Corning & The Southern Tier tourism Bureau wants to highlight good deeds within the community with their ‘Shine The Light Campaign.’

Anything big or small, selfless acts can cause a ripple effect in the community.

Last year, they published a picture book, The Legend of The Gathers, Protect the Light. This fictional book is loosely based on the history of how Corning Glass helped Thomas Edison make his lightbulbs and how they get light into the world. The concept of the book is about sharing the light, which inspired the campaign.

“We promote a lot of things in the area, there are so many things to do, the bed and breakfast, the restaurants and the wineries and museums,” said Dave DeGolyer, Communications Manage for the Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes. But we really thought it’s kind of important for us to focus on some of those things that might go unseen, the small gestures, these quiet moments that actually impact people’s lives.”

Their website currently features two heartwarming stories that show just how much good the community can do when people come together. The first is about a charming little French Bulldog Named Otis.

Otis seriously injured his back and after his owner took him to the vet, she was informed that he would need surgery or he could become paralyzed or worse.

“We returned home feeling extremely hopeless,” Katrina at Point of Bluff Vinyards. Point of the Bluff Vineyards.

The community came together and raised the money for Otis’s surgery, and now he is on the path of recovery and walking again.

To read more inspiring stories or contribute your own head over to their website and use the hashtags #sharethelight #bethelight on social media.