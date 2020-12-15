Shop with a Cop tradition continues despite COVID

BATH, NY (WETM) – All year long events have been canceled due to COVID, but that didn’t stop local law enforcement from taking children from a local shelter shopping for their annual Shop with a Cop tradition.

Children smiled behind their masks as they walked up and down the aisles picking out the perfect gift for themselves and their family members with help from local officers.

“This is a great event for them,” said Beth Covert, Crimes Victim Advocate. “This is something that they enjoy and love because some of these kids had to leave a lot of their things at their home when they came to the shelter.”

The children picked out toys, games, and even clothing that they need for winter.

“Two of them, we had to buy coats for them because they didn’t have coats for winter,” said Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen.

Mullen says that this event is a great way to build relationships with the children and regain their trust. He says a lot of these kids have recent memories of being taken from an unsafe home by an officer, which can leave the children with distrust towards the police.

“Watching them open up to the police officers here is unbelievable because I want to see that continue where they trust us,” said Mullen. “They want to come to us when they need help and to be able to give back to their families.”

After shopping, the kids filed into a yellow school bus and met up with the officers at the Bath Police station. There the officers helped the children wrap their gifts.

“It’s amazing and we always have so much fun,” Covert said.