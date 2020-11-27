Watkins Glen preparing for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The day after Black Friday will be a day dedicated to supporting small businesses in the Watkins Glen Area with “Small Business Saturday”.

The Watkin Glen Chamber of Commerce is partnering with more than 30 local businesses for this event. Participating stores will have discounts and giveaways throughout the day.

The pop-up shop event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the chamber of commerce visitor center at 214 N. Franklin St.

Pop-Up Shops at the Visitor Center include:

Bartlett Family Farm: Take home locally made maple syrup and maple sugar

Dragonfly Soul Craft: Purchase handmade soaps 5 for $15

The Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor: Selling cookies, pies, and seasonal ice cream

International Motor Racing Research Center: Get a free 2021 calendar with the purchase of any membership

Hawk Meadow Farm: Selling mushroom products

The Executive Director of the Watkin Glen Chamber of Commerce, Michael Hardy, says small businesses play a crucial role in the economy.

“I find that the most contributors to the dollars that are given back to the community when you spend within a business that’s owned by a business that’s in the community or owners that are in the community,” said Hardy. “That is double what you would normally get back if not higher than you would if you were at a big box store.”

The Owner of Famous Brands Outlet, Jim Guild, is looking forward to Small Business Saturday.

“It’s exciting,” said Guild. “I like it because I am all about small business, and we usually do really well on small business Saturday. Percentage-wise, I’d say about 5% and we have big numbers this time of year so 5% is considerable.”

The chamber of commerce is encouraging wearing a mask and social distancing during this event.

Business Deals and Discounts

Watkins Glen

Castel Grisch Winery : 10 percent off 3 bottles; 15 percent off 6 bottles; 20 percent off 12 bottles, plus $10 gift card for every $100 you spend (valid for use in 2021). 3380 County Road 28, Watkins Glen 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 10 percent off 3 bottles; 15 percent off 6 bottles; 20 percent off 12 bottles, plus $10 gift card for every $100 you spend (valid for use in 2021). Distressed by Me Designs: 10 percent off entire purchase, plus free lip balm with purchase 108 W. 4 th St., Watkins Glen 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 percent off entire purchase, plus free lip balm with purchase Famous Brands: 6-Liter Camelback Water Bottle for just $4.99 412 N. Franklin St., Watkin Glen 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

6-Liter Camelback Water Bottle for just $4.99 Franklin Street Gallery: With every purchase, receive a free gift handmade by participants of day programs at Arc Chemung-Schuyler 209 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen Noon to 5 p.m.

With every purchase, receive a free gift handmade by participants of day programs at Arc Chemung-Schuyler Inner Peace Floats: Get 3 float gift certificates for $99 111 W. 4 th St., Watkins Glen 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Get 3 float gift certificates for $99 Rasa Spa: Free Rasa aromatherapy roll-on with any purchase of $100 or more 210 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Rasa aromatherapy roll-on with any purchase of $100 or more Wags to Riches: 20 percent off everything 313 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

20 percent off everything Watkins Glen Golf Course : Gift certificate discounts: $65 certificate for $50 and $125 for $100 3401 State Route 14, Watkins Glen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Gift certificate discounts: $65 certificate for $50 and $125 for $100 Watkins Glen Promotions/Village Memorabilia: Select shirts are $10 211 N. Franklin St., Watkin Glen 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Select shirts are $10

Montour Falls

Paradiso’s Village Bakery: Serving lunch, breakfast, and dinner before, during, or after shopping 224 W. Main St., Montour Falls 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Serving lunch, breakfast, and dinner before, during, or after shopping Photo Ops: Shequaga Falls and a “Hallmark” red truck with Christmas tree Pose in front of the 165-foot waterfall featured at the start of Hallmark Channel series “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” plus with an old-fashioned “Hallmark” red truck with a tree in the back. 109 S. Genesee St., Montour Falls 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shequaga Falls and a “Hallmark” red truck with Christmas tree Schuyler County Historical Society: 10 percent off all items in the gift shop 108 N. Catherine St., Montour Falls 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 percent off all items in the gift shop

Along Seneca Lake

Bagley’s Poplar Ridge Vineyards: Buy 2, Get 1 on select wines 9782 State Route 414, Valois 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buy 2, Get 1 on select wines Glenora Wine Cellars: Purchase a tasting and receive a $5 coupon toward a $35 purchase 5435 State Route 14, Dundee 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Purchase a tasting and receive a $5 coupon toward a $35 purchase Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards : Purchase a wine/cider flight and get 20 percent off gift-shop coupon 5712 State Route 414, Hector 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Purchase a wine/cider flight and get 20 percent off gift-shop coupon Miles Wine Cellar: $5 off Caché Sparkling Riesling 168 Randall Crossing, Himrod 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 off Caché Sparkling Riesling Rasta Ranch Vineyards: BOGO tasting flights — buy one flight, get one flight free 5882 State Route 414, Hector 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BOGO tasting flights — buy one flight, get one flight free Scale House Brewery : 15 percent of all food, beverage, and merchandise 5930 State Route 414, Hector Noon to 8 p.m.

: 15 percent of all food, beverage, and merchandise Veraisons Restaurant: 10 percent off a bottle of wine 5435 State Route 14, Dundee 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed 11 a.m. to Noon)

10 percent off a bottle of wine

Nearby in the Finger Lakes

Pompous Ass Winery: A free wine tote and 15 percent off 3 or more bottles 4499 State Route 12, Rock Stream 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A free wine tote and 15 percent off 3 or more bottles Selah Yoga & Music: Purchase a gift certificate and receive a free class for yourself 4485 State Rt. 79, Burdett 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Purchase a gift certificate and receive a free class for yourself Sunset View Creamery : Gift baskets ordered or picked up on Nov. 28 are 10 percent off 4970 County Road 14, Odessa 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Gift baskets ordered or picked up on Nov. 28 are 10 percent off The Windmill Farm and Craft Market: Discounts and door prizes 3900 State Route 14A, Penn Yan 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Discounts and door prizes Weis Vineyards: 10 percent off wine purchases and free tasting with purchase of 4 bottles 19914 Day Road, Hammondsport 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 percent off wine purchases and free tasting with purchase of 4 bottles WMF Designs: 25 percent off any item storewide 3687 Main St., Burdett 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

25 percent off any item storewide

