Small group of Trump supporters gather to protest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A small group gathered outside the Chemung County Court House today to denounce the confirmation of President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral college votes. They say they’re unhappy with what they’re calling a fraudulent election.

Valerie Bouthyette, an organizer for the Trump Train rallies held in the area said today, “we are kind of objecting to the courts in general refusal to hear any of the evidence that was put out there.” Another protester at the event today explains why he thinks the election was unfair saying, “how did they cheat? By putting voter ballots in by going to Venezuela with the machines… sending ballots to Pakistan, getting help from China. Is that cheating?”

Late this afternoon Congress halted the counting of the electoral vote. There’s no word yet as to when they will be able to resume.