Snow doesn’t stop local EMS from helping residents

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One Erway Ambulance paramedic says the snow hasn’t stopped them from helping Chemung County residents.

Richard Kimball said Chemung County streets have been cleared so ambulances have no trouble getting to the destination. They didn’t have a single ambulance stuck in snow according to Kimball.

He adds that pulling a stretcher through two feet of snow was a job they struggled with during the storm. However, local fire departments stepped up to help with this issue.

“The plow trucks did a wonderful job here in Chemung County, getting the roads cleared,” said Kimball. “We did have a few problems getting into residents with the elderly were not able to shovel their driveways, but we’re so very blessed to have the local fire departments, responded with us.”

Kimball says the fire departments did a “wonderful” job getting them access to people’s houses when they were having difficulties.

He remind the community to check in on elderly neighbors and help shovel them out.