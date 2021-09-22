Southern Tier Stand Down 2021 For All Military Veterans

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath, NY is holding a Stand Down for all military Veterans in the Southern Tier area.

The event is a drive-thru today, Wednesday September 22, 2021 from 11 a.m.- 1p.m. at American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.

Due to COVID-19 community providers will not be joining VA this year. Veterans should bring VA ID or DD214 and just show up – no registration required. Military surplus will be available as well as gift bags from various VA programs.

For more information about the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now