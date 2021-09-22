Southern Tier Stand Down 2021 For All Military Veterans

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath, NY is holding a Stand Down for all military Veterans in the Southern Tier area.

The event is a drive-thru today, Wednesday September 22, 2021 from 11 a.m.- 1p.m. at American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.

Due to COVID-19 community providers will not be joining VA this year. Veterans should bring VA ID or DD214 and just show up – no registration required. Military surplus will be available as well as gift bags from various VA programs.

For more information about the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath click here.