Spectrum customers across Upstate New York experience service issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM-TV) — Many people who have Spectrum internet, phone and cable are without service on Saturday afternoon.

People started calling the 18 News around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday asking why they have no service.

According to Spectrum’s Twitter account, they are aware of the issues customers are experiencing and are working to fix them.

The outages are not only affecting Upstate New York customers but also customers in Maine and New Hampshire, according to a Tweet by Spectrum.

Oswego County says that during the outage if you need to call 911 you should be able to do so on a cell phone or another landline not serviced by Spectrum.

County E-911 Communications Director Kevin Pooley said customers will know if they are affected by the outage if they call 911 and receive a busy signal.

According to downdetector.com, there were over 12,000 reports of service issues at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

There are no updates from Spectrum on when they may have the issue resolved.

