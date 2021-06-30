Splash pads to stay cool in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It’s day four of the nation wide heat wave. Many have been staying inside staying cool in the AC, but another great way to cool off is coming to a park life Blandford Park and using the splash pad!

This is a great place for kids especially! There is sever weather later this afternoon you can see in the forecast, so if you’re going to get to a splash pad like this one today, it’s be to leave sooner than later.



Other parks with splash pads here in Elmira are Pulaski Park, Universal Park, and Brand park.

Make sure while you’re out that you wear some sun screen and wear a hat if you have one to protect your skin.