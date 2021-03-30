Spring break is ‘Out Of This World’ at CMoG

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning Museum of Glass Spring Break event is Space themed this year, and they are welcoming all to explore, learn and have fun.

Spring Break activities include Live Hot Demos, Find the Glasstronaut, You Design It; We Make It, Super-galactic Galley Hunt, and more.

Every day, the first 50 visitors, ages 17 and younger, will receive an activity pack that to create a Constellation Viewer at home.

All activities are included in the price of admission and local residents in ZIP codes that beginning with 148, 149, or 169 can visit for just $10.

The event will run until April, 10. Click here for more information.