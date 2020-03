ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Downtown Grind in Elmira hosted a houseplant swap in the spirit of spring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This meet and greet style plant swap is to give a chance for plant-loving locals to have a coffee and chat about their plants.

Downtown Grind provided some pots and potting soil for those that needed it.

Even right at the start, at 11 a.m., the table for the plant swap was brimming with green.

They have more events for the community planned for the future.