St. Patrick’s Day at the Hill Top Inn

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Indoor and outdoor dining began at the Hill Top Inn at 11a.m. and they do have take out available! There is a special St. Patrick’s Day menu.

The restaurant is limited to 50% occupancy and NYS guidelines still require you to be seated to enjoy food and drinks the thing is they can only guarantee admittance with a reservation. Unfortunately, there will not be standing room available for unreserved guests. There last reservation is for 7:30 p.m.



They are following New York State guidelines, mask are required when standing, there is a max at 10 guests per table, and you must be seated and order food in order to consume alcoholic beverages.

For reservations visit here or call them at 607-732-6728.