State Department of Transportation announces bridge replacement project underway along Route 54 in Urbana, Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced today that a bridge replacement project is underway to enhance safety along Route 54 in the town of Urbana, Steuben County, near the Village of Hammondsport at the south end of Keuka Lake.

The project will replace the existing bridge carrying Route 54 over Loughline Creek, just east of Back Valley Road, with a modern steel multi-girder bridge designed to include wider shoulders, creating bike space, and a new sidewalk for pedestrians.

The new, $2.76 million structure will include hot-dipped galvanized steel components, which help prevent corrosion and deterioration of the bridge, providing for longer service life and requiring less maintenance over time.

The bridge over Loughlin Creek is directionally west of the Hammondsport Fire Department and just south of the Hammondsport Central Schools near the southern end of Keuka Lake. In addition to a new sidewalk and wider shoulders on the bridge, the project also plans to install a new sidewalk along Route 54A between the intersection of Route 54 and the Hammondsport Central Schools, enhancing safety for nearby pedestrians and bicyclists.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said, “Steuben County is grateful for New York State’s investment in this critical infrastructure. This bridge replacement project will enhance pedestrian access to businesses and amenities on Route 54, while ensuring the safety of our traveling public.”

During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained along Route 54 using an alternating single-lane traffic pattern, controlled by a temporary on-site traffic signal. The new traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately eight months. Construction activities are expected to continue through Summer 2021.

Motorists may experience short delays during construction and should consider using an alternate route. They are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.