STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A section of State Route 54 in Steuben County will be reduced to a single lane starting Friday, August 13 for re-paving.

The lane will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from the 52A intersection in Urbana to the Yates County line.

Work is expected to last until mid-October.