Steuben County and Village of Addison officials advise evacuated residents not to return to homes

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Steuben County and Village of Addison officials advise residents of the Southside of the Village of Addison that were evacuated not to return to their homes until public safety, code enforcement, and utility crews can inspect damage after daybreak.

Residents will be alerted by officials when it is safe to return.

The State of Emergency for the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, Jasper, and Addison remains in effect until further notice. Many roads are closed, damaged, and covered with debris. Public Works crews will be working throughout the morning to inspect damage and restore safe passage. Residents must stay off the road to ensure that this work can be accomplished safely.