Steuben County Manager outlines 2021 budget proposal; 1.67% decrease from 2020

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler outlined the county’s $193.8 million budget proposal for 2021.

Wheeler explains that next year’s budget will have a 1.67% decrease due to COVID-19 and a lack of state funding.

“More so than the times of the great recession of the late 2000’s we just have had so many unknowns, so many variables thrown at us, whether it’s the loss of sales tax because of the pandemic, the economic shutdown or the threats of massive state cuts which is our second largest revenue source,” Wheeler said.

In the current proposal, the 2021 budget carries a small tax levy increase of .99% “which is well within the state-prescribed property tax cap limit.”

“County residents feel that they get the bang for their buck for their county tax dollars in the road system that we have and it really is very very well maintained,” Wheeler said. “But also, in tough years, it is an area that we absolutely need to take a look at and find savings.”

Last summer, the county legislator enacted an early retirement incentive program to help with the budget. Wheeler says that 44 people have taken advantage of this plan preventing layoffs.

