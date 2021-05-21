Steuben County pays tribute to honor the brave men and women who have fallen in the line of duty

BATH, NY (WETM) – Local heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are honored today that the Steuben County Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

A 21 gun salute rang out over the small crowed honoring the 32 officers that died fighting to keep our community safe. The ceremony was held today at the Public Safety Building.

This is the 6th year that the county has held this ceremony. Due to the pandemic, last year they gathered virtually, but this year, family members, local officials, and law enforcement can join together in person to continue the tradition.

This ceremony honors the officers, deputies and troopers who have made the ultimate line of duty sacrifice in our county and the six contiguous counties. As we reflect on their loss, and the grief that their loved ones and communities experience, we also honor their dedication and heroism.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard shared what it is like to meet with the family members of follen officers.

“Incredible gratitude to the families for continuing to not forget,” Allard said. “To hold that person in their heart and to move forward in life with the memory of all that they have achieved.”