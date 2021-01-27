Steuben County police reform update

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- The Steuben County legislature has approved the City of Corning and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office’s police reform plan.

The plan includes diversifying and increasing candidate pools, expanding diversity and bias training, and establishes an office of special investigation to investigate any deaths that may involve a member of life enforcement. The Steuben County police reform effort team has plans in place to help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

Dawn White, Program Manager for Steuben County Police Reform effort says, “it was evident they needed to improve on community interactions. You needed to have engagement with citizens in circumstances that weren’t confrontational. We’re going to start having what’s called ‘Coffee Klatches’ with the sheriff or ‘Coffee Klatches’ with the police chief, where its just an environment where you show up and you talk. If you have questions, things you want to know, things you want to report or talk about.”

The plan was coordinated with Corning, Inc and with input from other agencies and stakeholders, as well as the public. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard will be in person to meet with residents at a designated location once a month. The ‘Coffee Klatches’ will start up once COVID is more under control.