Steuben County reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 110.
The individual was a 74 year-old male from the Town of Rathbone who died while hospitalized.
“COVID-19 continues to take an immense toll on our community,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “We collectively mourn with the family and friends of this gentleman. With our hospitalization rates higher than they’ve ever been during this pandemic, it is critical that we all adhere to proven public health protocols.”
The county also received notification that 54 residents tested positive for COVID-19—bringing the total to 2,273 confirmed cases, 449 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (8)
- City of Hornell (7)
- Town of Avoca
- Town of Bath
- Town of Campbell (3)
- Town of Caton (4)
- Town of Corning (5)
- Town of Dansville
- Town of Erwin
- Town of Fremont
- Town of Greenwood
- Town of Hornby (2)
- Town of Hornellsville (2)
- Town of Lindley
- Town of Tuscarora
- Town of Urbana (2)
- Town of Wayne
- Town of Wheeler
- Town of Woodhull (2)
- Village of Bath (2)
- Village of Canisteo
- Village of Hammondsport
- Village of North Hornell (3)
- Village of Painted Post
- Village of South Corning
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 17 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives
- Five individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving, some from out of state or county
- Two individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center
- One individual is an employee of Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Arnot Health in Erwin
- One individual is an employee of St. James Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Dyco Electronics in Hornell
- One individual is a student of the Frederick Carder Elementary School
- One individual is an employee of Calvin U Smith Elementary School
- One individual is an employee of the Addison Central School District
- One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park
The county also notes that the individual listed in yesterday’s release from Tri-County Family Medicine works out of the Administration Building in Dansville, not Wayland.
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 11/27 – Dottie Janes Kids Clothing Exchange in Arkport
- 11/27 Evening – Hobby Lobby in Big Flats
- 11/27 Evening – Erwinna Tavern in Painted Post
- 11/29 – Christian Life Church at the Ramada Inn in Painted Post
- 11/29 – Indian Hills Golf Club
- 11/30, 12/1 – Wallin Insurance Agency in Elmira
- 11/30, 12/1 – AIM Independent Living Center in Corning
- 11/30 – 12/2 – Planet Fitness in Horseheads
- 11/30 -12/4 – Great Beginnings Big Kids in Corning
- 12/1, 12/2 – Bath Electric
- 12/2 – Walmart in Hornell
- 12/2 Afternoon – Shannon’s Family Barber in Wayland
- 12/2 -12/4 – AGL Homes in Avon
- 12/3 Morning – Walgreens in Bath
- 12/3 – Campbell Fire Department
- 12/4 – Kwik Fill in Hornell
- 12/4 Dinner – Mom’s Savona Diner
- 12/4 – Auto Plus Auto Parts in Hornell
- 12/5 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post
- 12/5 Morning – Walmart in Hornell
- 12/5 Afternoon – Arnot Mall Food Court
- 12/5 Afternoon – Steuben Brewing Company in Hammondsport
- 12/6 – Walmart in Painted Post
- 12/6 – Dollar General in Painted Post
- 12/6 – The Shoe Dept. in Painted Post
- 12/6 Afternoon – Tractor Supply in Bath
- 12/6 – Wegmans in Hornell
- 12/6 Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning
- 12/6 – Arnot Mall: Bath and Body Works, Gertrude Hawk, American Eagle
- 12/6 – Five Guys in Big Flats
- 12/7 – NYS DEC in Bath
- 12/7 Evening – Crystal Lanes in Corning
- 12/8 – Goodyear Auto Service in Corning
- 12/8 Morning – Walmart in Watkins Glen
- 12/8 – Fastrac in Riverside
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 10 – 19 years: 6
- 20 – 29 years: 6
- 30 – 39 years: 7
- 40 – 49 years: 10
- 50 – 59 years: 9
- 60 – 69 years: 9
- 70 – 79 years: 6
- 80 – 89 years: 1
“The positive cases and hospitalizations remain at the highest rates we’ve seen since spring,” Smith said. “Please do all you can and take on the personal responsibility to protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community by adopting all possible prevention strategies.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.