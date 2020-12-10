Steuben County reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 110.

The individual was a 74 year-old male from the Town of Rathbone who died while hospitalized.

“COVID-19 continues to take an immense toll on our community,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “We collectively mourn with the family and friends of this gentleman. With our hospitalization rates higher than they’ve ever been during this pandemic, it is critical that we all adhere to proven public health protocols.”

The county also received notification that 54 residents tested positive for COVID-19—bringing the total to 2,273 confirmed cases, 449 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (8)

City of Hornell (7)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Caton (4)

Town of Corning (5)

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin

Town of Fremont

Town of Greenwood

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Hornellsville (2)

Town of Lindley

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Urbana (2)

Town of Wayne

Town of Wheeler

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Bath (2)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Hammondsport

Village of North Hornell (3)

Village of Painted Post

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

17 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Five individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving, some from out of state or county

Two individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

One individual is an employee of Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

One individual is an employee of Arnot Health in Erwin

One individual is an employee of St. James Hospital

One individual is an employee of Dyco Electronics in Hornell

One individual is a student of the Frederick Carder Elementary School

One individual is an employee of Calvin U Smith Elementary School

One individual is an employee of the Addison Central School District

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

The county also notes that the individual listed in yesterday’s release from Tri-County Family Medicine works out of the Administration Building in Dansville, not Wayland.

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/27 – Dottie Janes Kids Clothing Exchange in Arkport

11/27 Evening – Hobby Lobby in Big Flats

11/27 Evening – Erwinna Tavern in Painted Post

11/29 – Christian Life Church at the Ramada Inn in Painted Post

11/29 – Indian Hills Golf Club

11/30, 12/1 – Wallin Insurance Agency in Elmira

11/30, 12/1 – AIM Independent Living Center in Corning

11/30 – 12/2 – Planet Fitness in Horseheads

11/30 -12/4 – Great Beginnings Big Kids in Corning

12/1, 12/2 – Bath Electric

12/2 – Walmart in Hornell

12/2 Afternoon – Shannon’s Family Barber in Wayland

12/2 -12/4 – AGL Homes in Avon

12/3 Morning – Walgreens in Bath

12/3 – Campbell Fire Department

12/4 – Kwik Fill in Hornell

12/4 Dinner – Mom’s Savona Diner

12/4 – Auto Plus Auto Parts in Hornell

12/5 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post

12/5 Morning – Walmart in Hornell

12/5 Afternoon – Arnot Mall Food Court

12/5 Afternoon – Steuben Brewing Company in Hammondsport

12/6 – Walmart in Painted Post

12/6 – Dollar General in Painted Post

12/6 – The Shoe Dept. in Painted Post

12/6 Afternoon – Tractor Supply in Bath

12/6 – Wegmans in Hornell

12/6 Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning

12/6 – Arnot Mall: Bath and Body Works, Gertrude Hawk, American Eagle

12/6 – Five Guys in Big Flats

12/7 – NYS DEC in Bath

12/7 Evening – Crystal Lanes in Corning

12/8 – Goodyear Auto Service in Corning

12/8 Morning – Walmart in Watkins Glen

12/8 – Fastrac in Riverside

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

10 – 19 years: 6

20 – 29 years: 6

30 – 39 years: 7

40 – 49 years: 10

50 – 59 years: 9

60 – 69 years: 9

70 – 79 years: 6

80 – 89 years: 1

“The positive cases and hospitalizations remain at the highest rates we’ve seen since spring,” Smith said. “Please do all you can and take on the personal responsibility to protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community by adopting all possible prevention strategies.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.