BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County announced there has been a 90% increase in reports of child physical and sexual abuse over the past year, though the County said its efforts to protect kids have been a “tremendous success”.

The Steuben County Child Advocacy Center, a program from the District Attorney and Social Services and Child Protective Department, said it conducted 214 interviews with children about reports of abuse and neglect during its first year of operation. DA Brooks Baker said, “That’s five times what we expected,” and is reportedly a 90% increase.

These reports included alleged physical and sexual abuse, as well as children abusing other children.

“The data is shocking,” said county Department of Social Services Commissioner Kathryn Muller. “The

Child Advocacy Center provides a safe, family-centered environment in which impacted youth can receive

services. The program reduces trauma to children by reducing the number of interviews conducted.”

The CAC was approved in the County legislature in 2018, but it’s implementation was delayed because of COVID-19. In order to conduct the child interviews, the CAC has a multi-disciplinary team which interviews children and their non-offending family members in a safe, kid-friendly setting, as well as a mobile unit for families that can’t travel to the Center.

“Comprehensive wrap around services are provided to all victims and their families, allowing them to begin

the healing process from day one,” Muller said. “The partnership with DA Baker and his office has made this

program highly successful.”