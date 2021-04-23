Steuben County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 225th anniversary

BATH, NY (WETM) – Local leaders and local police departments gathered at Memorial Park in celebration of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office 225 years of service to the local community.

Sheriff Jim Allard issued commendations that the ceremony to note actions by his department and others that carry on the 225 year-long traditions of service to the community:



• County Deputy Erica McCoy, Sergeant Brandon Scott and Inv. Stephen Ellison: On Feb. 27, they

assisted an unresponsive male at his home in the Town of Cameron after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The man’s life was saved through the joint effort of his son-in-law and the three deputies, using the sheriff department’s AEDs and oxygen. He was transported by Cameron Volunteer Fire Department and airlifted to Strong Memorial for a full recovery.

• County Corrections Officer Brandon Marvin: On April 8, while conducting a security tour in the

jail, Officer Marvin observed a female inmate attempting to commit suicide by hanging. He alertly

called the appropriate code and the inmate was prevented from committing suicide with a full recovery.

• County SWAT team: On April 8, the team conducted an extreme risk warrant entry in the Village of Bath in a second-story residence reputed to contain dangerous drugs, firearms, dogs and wanted felons from out of the area. They completed their plan, and coordinated with, and were assisted by, the

Livingston County SWAT Team, after consulting with both the Syracuse Police Department and Elmira Police Department SWAT teams as part of the planning phase, briefed and entered the residence without incident. Their commendation is for excellent coordination, planning and use of outside resources to guarantee the safety of Steuben County residents.

Assemblyman Phil Palmisano, Assemblyman Joe Giglio, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, and Mike Rogers from Sen O’Mara’s office presented an official NYS Legislative Resolution, which passed both houses of state legislature-Senate and Assembly.

“We also presented a larger framed proclamation with very similar wording that was mentioned by County Leg Chairman,” Palmisano said. These were done to recognize the Sheriff Department’s 225 Years of Service to Steuben County.”

Sharon Murphy from Congressman Reed’s office presented a statement on record for Rep. Tom Reed.