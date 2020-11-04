Steuben County to distribute cloth face masks

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Steuben County Office of Emergency Services has received an additional shipment of Cloth Face Masks.
These masks are provided free of charge to the general public courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and distributed by the
Steuben County Office of Emergency Services.
Cloth Face Masks will be distributed until supplies last in a drive-thru format on Friday, November 6th at the locations and times designated below.
Drive-thru locations are as follows:
Bath Volunteer Fire Department
50 E. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
Noon – 3 PM
Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department
125 Forest Drive
Painted Post, NY 14870
8 AM-Noon
Hornell Fire Department
110 Broadway
Hornell, NY 14843
Noon – 4 PM