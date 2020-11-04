Steuben County to distribute cloth face masks

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Steuben County Office of Emergency Services has received an additional shipment of Cloth Face Masks.

These masks are provided free of charge to the general public courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and distributed by the

Steuben County Office of Emergency Services.

Cloth Face Masks will be distributed until supplies last in a drive-thru format on Friday, November 6th at the locations and times designated below.

Drive-thru locations are as follows:

Bath Volunteer Fire Department

50 E. Morris St.

Bath, NY 14810

Noon – 3 PM

Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department

125 Forest Drive

Painted Post, NY 14870

8 AM-Noon

Hornell Fire Department

110 Broadway

Hornell, NY 14843

Noon – 4 PM