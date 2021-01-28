Steuben County vaccinates 200 people in Phase 1b

CAMPBELL, NY (WETM) – Steuben County vaccinates roughly 200 people, including firefighters, teachers, and police officers in a closed pod vaccination distribution effort inside the Campbell Savona High School gym.

Public health employees and volunteers vaccinated people in the Phase 1b group tonight, using every drop of the vaccine. Those who were vaccinated pre-registered through their employers for the COVID vaccine.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said that the county had been participating in mass vaccination drills for years and that they were prepared for this effort.