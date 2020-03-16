Steuben daycares to remain open while schools close

STEUBEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Although schools will be closed in Steuben county, the Health Department and County Management are saying daycares are to remain open with current guidance.

“We understand that school dismissals can create a hardship on parents. We want to make it clear that we are not recommending that daycares close at this time. We know children often show up to daycares with runny noses and sneezing, but those are not signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and should not necessarily prohibit children from attending daycares.” Public health Director, Darlene Smith

Schools are dismissed from Mar. 18 through Apr. 12, but daycares will stay open.

The Steuben Public health office says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently don’t recognize children as a high risk group for COVID-19. They continue to say there are no cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County.

The office says daycares with questions can reach out to Steuben County Public Health at 607-664-2438.